New Crop of Progressives Joining ‘The Squad' in Congress

The "squad" is getting backup from a newly elected group of lawmakers, which means more progressive stars lighting up social media and more pressure from the left on President-elect Joe Biden and the diminished Democratic majority in the House, NBC News reports.

"It's really exciting to see them ready to throw down," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one of the four original members of the squad, said in an interview. The others are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The Democratic wipeout in swing districts in November left behind a smaller, but somewhat more progressive Democratic caucus hailing mainly from blue areas. Of the 15 incoming freshmen lawmakers, eight are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and at least four have ties to the squad.

"These new, incredibly great leaders are reinforcements coming over the hill," said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., an elder statesman who aligned himself with the young insurgents to overcome a primary challenge this year.

