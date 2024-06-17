Mass. lawmakers pushing to finalize budget, last-minute bills before session ends

For the first time in months, legislative leadership on Beacon Hill met behind closed doors on Monday. Six weeks of formal sessions remain, with a backlog of bills and an even tighter deadline on the fiscal year 2025 budget.

“They’re working on it, they’re exchanging proposals,” said House Speaker Ron Mariano.

“They’re working hard and continue to have discussions, sharing proposals,” added Senate President Karen Spilka.

Both chambers have passed their spending plans, with the House submitting a $57.9 billion proposal and the Senate coming to the table with a $58.1 billion plan.

Even though those numbers appear to be close, experts say there are still a number of differences.

“You’re talking about 800 different spending programs, hundreds of different policy items,” said Doug Howgate with the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. “That can all break pretty quickly or more methodically over the month.”

Once a budget deal is finalized, it still requires time for Gov. Maura Healey’s staff to weigh in.

“I know everyone is hard at work, conference committees are hard at work, teams are hard at work,” Healey said. “I look forward to the work and whatever comes before me.”

Meanwhile, housing and gun reform bills remain caught up between the two chambers, along with priorities from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

City leaders are hoping the legislature will green light a potential shift in property tax burdens.

“We will continue to advocate and make clear just how much the city needs to have every tool necessary at our disposal,” said Wu.

The legislative session ends on July 31, with the fiscal year 2025 budget technically due by July 1.