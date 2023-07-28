Report: Red Sox not interested in moving Justin Turner at trade deadline

Justin Turner is the type of players teams covet as the postseason race heats up late in the regular season. Now that the Boston Red Sox are in the mix for a wild card playoff berth in the American League -- just 1.5 games behind the third and final spot -- there's no reason for them to move the veteran designated hitter.

WEEI's Rob Bradford reported Friday that teams have inquired about Turner, but the Red Sox have made it clear they're not interested in dealing him before the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

Turner struggled a bit to begin the season, but he's been producing at a higher level the last couple months. In July specifically, he's batting .361 with four home runs, 23 RBI and seven walks. Eleven of his 26 hits have gone for extra bases.

His go-ahead two-run double Wednesday helped the Red Sox sweep the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves.

Turner has not only been a productive player for one of baseball's best offenses, he's an important veteran leader in the clubhouse with a proven playoff resume. He has a whopping 85 games of postseason experience and one World Series ring (2020) from his nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014 through 2022.

Turner has a player option for next season, so if he turns it down he can become a free agent this winter. Losing him for nothing would be tough, but the Red Sox are within striking distance of a playoff spot, so it's worth keeping him and trying to make a run.