Latest on Simone Biles, Plus Men's Olympic Golf Tee-Time, New England Ties in Women's Rugby

Day Five of the Tokyo Olympic games started with another stunner. Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team final on Tuesday, will not compete in the women’s individual all-around final on Thursday, USA Gymnastics announced.

Jade Carey, who put up the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will take her place in the all-around events. Biles could still compete in next week's individual finals, and will continue to be evaluated daily, according to the team.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday.

Here's more on that, and what else is going on:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Suni Lee, Jade Carey compete in women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles will miss the individual all-around final, scheduled for Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET, to focus on her mental health. Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, will be in the medal mix. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will be in contention, as well.

Watch live on Peacock. You can also stream full coverage here.

The American gymnast will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not she will compete in next week’s individual event finals.

U.S. Women's rugby team, with New England ties, to face China

An almost completely new squad, the women of team USA rugby hope to improve on their fifth place finish from the Olympic Games in Rio. They will face off against China in their first match at 8 p.m. ET. Click here for a livestream.

Of the team of 12, four players have ties to England; Ilona Maher, a native of Burlington, Vermont, Kristi Kirshe, of Franklin, Cheta Emba, a Harvard graduate, and Ariana Ramsey of Dartmouth College.

Getty Images

Cheta Emba, a Virginia native, played both rugby and soccer at Harvard University. In Tokyo, she will compete in women's rugby, marking her Olympic debut.

Kristi Kirshe grew up in Franklin, Massachusetts, and graduated from Williams College. A soccer player in high school, she picked up rugby during college and will compete for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. In a video with fellow Olympian Ilona Maher, Kirshe said, "I only eat peanut butter and banana sandwiches on game day."

Ilona Maher was born and raised in Burlington, Vermont, where she played field hockey, basketball and softball in high school. At Norwich University in her home state, then at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, she came to love rugby. She will compete in it at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ariana Ramsey, a Philadelphia native, is attending Dartmouth College, where she plays for the rugby team. A year before she's expected to graduate, she is making her Olympic debut, competing for Team USA in women's rugby in Tokyo.

Olympic men’s golf tournament tees off

After a 112-year layoff, golf returned to the Olympics for the 2016 Rio Games. With no returning men’s medalists participating at the 2020 Games, there will be a new champion in Tokyo.

The U.S. fields a stacked roster of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. Morikawa (No. 3), Thomas (No. 4) and Schauffele (No. 5) are the highest-ranked players participating in the tournament.

Reed is the only returning player of the four, finishing tied for 11th in Rio. Team USA has won five of the 10 Olympic medals ever given out in men’s golf.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The world’s top-ranked golfer, Spain’s Jon Rahm, was forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Round 1 at the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Watch live on Golf Channel, or stream live here.

For the second consecutive Olympic Games, golf will be one of the events taking place. It will be featured for the fourth time in Olympic history after making a comeback at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Here is everything you need to know about the golf events in Tokyo at this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

Team USA faces Turkey in women’s volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will look to keep rolling in Pool B play when it takes on Turkey at 8:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The Americans have yet to concede a set so far in Tokyo, winning their opening match against Argentina and second match against China in straight sets. The second victory was particularly impressive with China entering the tournament as the defending Olympic gold medalists.

Team USA women's volleyball defeated China 2-0 on Monday, and now looks to their match against Turkey on Thursday.

The squad has been led by two players who share a first name. Jordan Thompson has been unstoppable so far, scoring 54 points across the two wins. Jordyn Poulter has taken control as a distributor, collecting 88 assists.

The U.S. is aiming to make its fourth straight Olympic podium and claim its first ever Olympic gold in the event.

Watch on USA Network, or click here to stream live.

Caeleb Dressel sets sights on first individual Olympic medal

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Caeleb Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he will have a chance to earn one on his own.

Dressel leads a packed field in the final for one of swimming's quickest and most intense events, the men's 100m freestyle. The 24-year-old American has won the event at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time.

The men's 100m freestyle is one of five finals included in Wednesday's primetime slate, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET. Medals are also on the line in the men's 800m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 200m butterfly and women's 4x200m relay. Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Hali Flickinger and Nic Fink will be among the Americans trying to represent Team USA on the podium.

Wednesday's action also includes semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m breaststroke and men's 200m individual medley.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here.

Team USA swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith finished strong during their swim heats early Tuesday. All four will advance to the semifinals, which air on the USA Network Tuesday night.