Tokyo Olympics: US Swimmers Look to Advance to Finals in 4 Events

Displaying their trademark depth, the U.S. earned six of 12 medals Sunday in swimming, and there was more Olympic gold to be had Monday.

Meanwhile, in four events, swimmers compete in semifinals, looking to advance to the gold medal swim. Among those in the pool will be medal favorites Ryan Murphy and Lilly King.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The events on the schedule include:

The men's 200m freestyle semifinals, including Kieran Smith

and Townley Haas of Team USA. (9:37 p.m. ET)

The women's 100m breaststroke semifinals, including Lilly King

and Lydia Jacoby of Team USA. (9:50 p.m. ET)

The men's 100m backstroke semifinals, including Ryan Murphy

and Hunter Armstrong of Team USA. (10:31 p.m. ET)

The women's 100m backstroke semifinals, including Regan Smith

and Rhyan White of Team USA. (10:53 p.m. ET)