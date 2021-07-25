Tokyo Olympics: US Swimmers Look to Advance to Finals in 4 Events

Displaying their trademark depth, the U.S. earned six of 12 medals Sunday in swimming, and there was more Olympic gold to be had Monday.
Meanwhile, in four events, swimmers compete in semifinals, looking to advance to the gold medal swim. Among those in the pool will be medal favorites Ryan Murphy and Lilly King.
The events on the schedule include:
Tokyo Olympics
Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC
The men's 200m freestyle semifinals, including Kieran Smith
and Townley Haas of Team USA. (9:37 p.m. ET)
The women's 100m breaststroke semifinals, including Lilly King
and Lydia Jacoby of Team USA. (9:50 p.m. ET)
The men's 100m backstroke semifinals, including Ryan Murphy
and Hunter Armstrong of Team USA. (10:31 p.m. ET)
The women's 100m backstroke semifinals, including Regan Smith
and Rhyan White of Team USA. (10:53 p.m. ET)