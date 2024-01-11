A mix of clouds and sun Thursday; next storm system arrives this weekend

Coastal flooding, inland flooding, wash outs, saturated yards, will we catch a break? After the next storm, yes. But we'll also go into the deep freeze (better than super-soaking rainstorms, I suppose).

Weak disturbance moving through Thursday will increase the clouds and possibly pop out a shower later Thursday afternoon. In contrast, Friday is bright, dry and not-so-cold. Highs will bounce into the low 40s.

Our next event holds back until Friday night with the winds ramping up from the southeast and the rain moving in from the west.

There are many similarities between our storm Friday night and the one that just blew through town. There might be some little bits of snow in the higher elevations of Worcester County at the onset, wind direction remains from the southeast and bouts of heavy rain are in store.

In fact, with the new moon Thursday, our tides will run a little higher in this event. Although the winds are strong, they aren’t as powerful as last time. Nevertheless, we should expect minor to moderate coastal flooding around the noontime high tide on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will fall short of the amounts we saw Tuesday night, but a solid 2 to 2.5 inches of rain could be in store, renewing the flood threat and keeping the rivers and streams at bank full (or even in flood).

Also, like the last storm, the rain will exit swiftly Saturday morning, allowing us to dry out in the afternoon. Unlike the previous storm, however, we will see the temperatures plunge on Saturday night and Sunday.

This may set the stage for the next storm system to drop snow over us on Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

Right now, the track is ideal for a solid drop of snow (more than a 2 to 4-inch event), and with a cold pattern settling in, this won't be washed away in two days. Lots to keep track of.

Stay with us as we ride out the storms on-air, online, on streaming platforms and in our social media feeds.