Final wave of rain, thunderstorms approach Boston ahead of dry stretch

Cloudy conditions continue before one final wave of rain approaches Thursday around 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ahead and along a cold front.

This could bring a quick thunderstorm later Wednesday, most likely in far western New England, with brief downpours and gusty winds and lightning.

Highs Wednesday stay in the 80s as we get a southwest flow.



After that, we have an amazing stretch of dry weather upon us. The humidity is gone for a couple of days and doesn't increase until Monday next week. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s on Friday and Saturday with full sun.

Sunday through much of next week our highs will be around 90.

Humidity returns by Monday, and rain chances increase Tuesday through the end of the 10-day.