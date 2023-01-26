winter

MAP: Is Today the Average Coldest Day of the Year Where You Live?

Does the fact that Friday has historically been the coldest day of the year in Boston mean we definitely have warmer weather on tap this year?

By Tevin Wooten and Asher Klein

Sure, the thermometer may have hit 55 degrees in Boston Thursday, but for many of us, this week usually features the coldest day of the year!

The NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information this week released an interactive map showing the day of the year with the coldest average temperature between 1991 and 2020. Knowing 30-year averages helps industries ranging from electrical utilities to tourism, the agency explained.

Explore the map to see when on the calendar the temperature has historically bottomed out:

A graphic showing the average coldest day of the year in Boston, Worcester, Nantucket and Fitchburg
Does the fact that Friday has historically been the coldest day of the year in Boston mean we definitely have warmer weather on tap this year? Yes, but not for long.

This weekend is set for highs in the 40s and even low 50s around Boston, but a blast of Arctic air is headed our way next weekend. More on the forecast here.

