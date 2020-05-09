Blustery, March-Like Day

Snow and rain overnight led to a soggy start to the weekend. The snow is wet and slushy, weighing down branches and power lines across northern New England, even though only a few inches fell in some places. As the wind picks up today, watch for some tree damage or power outages, especially across northern Maine. The snow moves out of eastern Maine late this morning, and the rain few showers are heading offshore away from southern New England.

The wind and cold will be the main concern for this afternoon as highs only reach the 30s to 40s. We may see some record cold highs today, and also some record lows tonight. The wind will gust up to 45 miles per hour from the west today and so wind chills will be in the 20s to 30s. It feels more like March than May on this Saturday.

A few mountain upslope snow showers develop again north, and daytime heating will create building afternoon clouds that could produce a sprinkle across southern New England. Overnight lows drop to the 20s and 30s with again a gusty west wind. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

Our airmass starts to modify on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We just can't shake the wind on Mother's Day though with gusts up to 35 miles per hour from the west. Our wind will slowly subside for Monday.

We start the work week with an area of low pressure moving across southern New England. Scattered rain will be likely Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Highs stay in the 50s from Monday through Wednesday.

High pressure settles in and there will be lots of sun and dry weather for next week even though highs will still be running cooler than normal. A warming trend returns Thursday into next weekend. Highs slowly increase to the 60s and low 70s possibly by Saturday.

We are also watching for a system sometime Friday into Saturday that will bring rain and maybe a brief cool-down into the following week.

