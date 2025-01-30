Sunny but chilly, then tracking our next chance for rain or snow

The pattern remains busy, but at least the wind will back off a bit in the coming days.

How cold will it feel on Thursday?

We’re greeted with more sunshine today, but the air is much colder. Instead of highs near 50, we’ll have to settle for the upper 20s to near 30 with a numbing wind chill in the low to mid-teens by afternoon.

Will Boston get rain or snow on Friday?

Clouds will spread in tonight ahead of another weather system for tomorrow. We’ll swing back to the upper 30s to low 40s, ensuring that many spots start off as rain by mid/late morning. As the storm taps into colder air from the north, we could see a changeover to snow into Friday night.

How far this will infiltrate Massachusetts is still in question, but it should take root in New Hampshire fairly quickly. That could spell a few inches of snow in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. Right now, the exact timing of the changeover is still in question, but we do know that the storm will pull away quickly by Saturday morning.

Boston weekend weather outlook

And for that reason, the weekend isn’t looking half-bad. Sunshine dominates Saturday with only a few clouds arriving by Sunday afternoon.

Next week shows signs of some moderation in temperature. We’re seeing more 30s and 40s, without the deep freezes in between. Still watching the storms, however, which bodes well for the extended drought we’re experiencing.