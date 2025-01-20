Bracing for bitter cold in Boston

We are left with a white blanket across Massachusetts after snow wrapped up early Monday.

How much snow did we get in Massachusetts and New Hampshire?

Generally, Boston through central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire picked up 4-6" of snow, while localized spots saw 6-7" where heavier bands set up and a few 3-4" accumulations sprinkled in where more rain and mixing occurred. Now, the coldest air of the season is taking over.

How cold are temperatures and wind chills going to get?

Expect bitterly cold mornings Tuesday through Thursday, with lows in the single digits and wind chills dipping below zero. In Greater Boston and central Massachusetts, wind chills will range from -10 to -15 Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Highs will remain frigid, only reaching the upper teens to low 20s. While sunshine will dominate, a few coastal clouds are possible Wednesday. Temperatures will not jump above freezing until Saturday, so refreeze is possible tomorrow morning with any wet spots

Temperatures moderate closer to average by Thursday afternoon and Friday, with highs climbing into the upper 20s to low 30s, though still below normal for this time of year.

When is our next chance for snow?

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures continue to improve, reaching the upper 30s and possibly low 40s by Sunday. Dry weather prevails, but we’re keeping an eye on a distant system Thursday night into Friday that could bring a few light snow showers, especially for the Cape and Islands.