Clear, Breezy Days Ahead

Our wind won’t be quite as strong as last night, but at least a northwest breeze sticks around today and tomorrow.

Most of this weekend is dry in all of the northeast and we will see plenty of sunshine and pleasant temps.

Today, the wind will be as high as 35 mph, with late days clouds and highs in the 60s south, 50s to 40s north. There are a few mountain snow showers lingering this morning, but those will dissipate as the day goes on.

Sunday looks even better with highs in the 60s to low 70s south and afternoon clouds with a lighter wind. There is a weak shortwave that will move through Saturday night and around midnight a few sprinkles or showers may push through. The showers linger into Sunday morning for the crown of Maine, otherwise we’re all dry.

Next week another unsettled pattern sets up across the northeast. And another stationary boundary will set up wave of rain across New England.

Temperatures are once again dependent on where the boundary settles over. To the southwest, highs could be in the 70s and to the northeast, 50s to 60s. Showers will be around Monday afternoon, with a larger chance for more widespread rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

Thursday looks like we get a break with some sun.

Then a storm system develops for Friday into Saturday next week, bringing in rain and wind with a possible coastal low. Stay tuned for updates!