Cold, Blustery But Clear Through Most of the Weekend

It’s a cool and blustery Thursday. A dry atmosphere will allow us to enjoy the full sunshine again while highs will top out in the upper 50s. The southwest flow persists through tonight before a switch of wind direction allows for the Seabreeze out in coastal Maine and the north shore.

This will keep Portland, Maine, with a high of 59 while Bangor, Maine, Concord, NH, and Boston see temperatures in the lower 60s. With the sun shining strong, our temperatures will continue to climb on Saturday. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the warmest communities. No rain is in the forecast from now through the first half of our weekend.

Sunday brings an increase in clouds and a slight drop in temperatures. Highs on Sunday will mostly range in the upper 50s to low 60s and a coastal low will approach from the south clipping southeastern New England early and pushing inland as the afternoon progresses.

Unsettled weather persists through Monday allowing for a daily chance of precipitation from Sunday onward into the second half of the work week. Temperatures, however, will step to above average. Boston’s average high is 61, our temperatures will climb to 61 Sunday and 68 this upcoming Wednesday.