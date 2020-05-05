Cooler Air Moves in Tuesday

Cooler air has settled into New England for today. This morning our temps fell to the 30s north and 40s far south, with areas of frost and even a few snow showers across the North County and near the Canadian border. Those few snow showers convert to rain showers this afternoon and temps modify to the 40s.

Southern New England will see highs today in the 50s to near 60 with a northwest breeze and afternoon clouds. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, with a few more afternoon clouds and highs again the in 50s to 60s, but a sea breeze on the coast may keep temps a tad cooler.

Wednesday night into Thursday there is an ocean storm that develops off the mid Atlantic coast. This swings a little northeast, but will bring in scattered showers and a northeast wind for Thursday to southern and eastern New England. It's not a major storm, by any means, but it makes for a cool and showery day southeast, while northwestern New England will be tracking in a cold front and a possible a wintry mix Thursday evening.

The forecast remains uncertain with timing for the end of this week due to so many disturbances racing through or near the northeast. Another coastal storm may bring in rain Friday night into Saturday. For now, Mother's Day on Sunday should be dry with highs in the low 50s.

A very cold airmass near the North Pole will sink south towards New England for the end of this week. This means a chance for a wintry mix in northern New England when ever a system moves through, frost developing each night, and highs only in the 40s to low 50s through Sunday. Our airmass aloft stays colder than normal, so highs stay in the 50s for next week.