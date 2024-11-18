New England weather

First significant rain since September could hit later this week

New England has seen an incredibly dry fall, driving a brush fire outbreak in the region

By Pete Bouchard

It’s finally coming into view. Our first significant rain since late September looks like it will hit by Thursday as a developing storm sweeps into New England.

Of course, now that I’ve committed to that, it probably won’t happen. That’s essentially how our weather has operated over the last few months. We see some signs of a break in the pattern, only to revert to the dry, warm weather with mere sprinkles at best.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

But this one is different. There’s a solid connection to the Gulf of Mexico. The storm that eventually evolves will be around for at least a couple of days, giving us a chance for showers into Friday – and perhaps some higher elevation snow in western/northern New England. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Odds are playing in our favor too. Theres at least a 50% chance of a half inch of rain. Those are odds we haven’t seen in a LONG time.

Temperatures will be on the mild side for one last day today. Our 60s fall to 50s in the coming days, with some 40s likely by the end of the week.

Weather Stories

Weather 18 hours ago

Dry Sunday afternoon as elevated fire risk continues

Weather 24 hours ago

Winds slow down as temperatures warm up on Sunday

Enjoy yours and check back for updates as the storm inches closer.

This article tagged under:

New England weatherWeather
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us