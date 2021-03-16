New Warming Trend Underway in New England

It was another cold start Tuesday with a few spots in northern New England near 0°, 10 to 20° south. But at least the wind let up, thanks to the center of a high pressure system going over New England today.

As the high pushes into the Gulf of Maine, our wind comes around from the east a bit. This keeps the shoreline areas a little cooler than inland this afternoon, with most of us near 40°.

The clouds moving in are from the outer reaches of that old storm in Denver, Colorado. It has really broken into many pieces - stretching from Montana to New England all the way south to Georgia. But most of the energy is going to stay away from here, at least for now.

Clouds are thick enough for a few snowflakes or raindrops in western Connecticut this evening, but it looks like most of us are going to stay dry with more clouds tonight. Not quite as beautiful a view as last night of the waxing crescent moon in the southwest at sunset.

Clouds and a bit of a breeze from the south will keep temperatures from plummeting overnight, lows mostly in the 20s to 30s.

St. Patrick’s Day looks nice. We'll have a mixture of sunshine and clouds, high temperature close to 50° with a light breeze from the south.

The old upper level low from Colorado is moving to the middle of the nation, at the same time a storm that came across California yesterday is joining up with the upper low over Texas. That means a severe weather threat over Texas today. And then tomorrow it really ramps up with a threat for a significant tornado outbreak in the lower Mississippi Valley.

Warmer air will be coming at New England from the south tomorrow night and Thursday, but at the same time we’re going to have another cold front coming at us from the north. Rain will be developing Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s, falling into the 40s.

Cold is going to win out on that system Thursday night and Friday. It looks like a moderate nor’easter here with rain changing to snow in southern and eastern New England. Perhaps a few inches in the higher elevations. Otherwise it just looks wet and windy for Friday as wet snow tapers from Northwest to Southeast.

It’ll be cold and windy Friday night, setting up a nice bright brisk Saturday. And then a new warming trend begins Sunday as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.