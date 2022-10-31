Potential for Record-Breaking Warmth This Weekend

After a warmer than average October, November looks to carry the torch and turn things up a bit. Typically we’d enter the month with temperatures in the upper 50s, but thanks to an anomalously strong ridge set to position itself across the eastern US, warmer air pushes into the region, and looks to sustain for a few days.

Temperature departures —how far —from normal will be 15-20° warmer late this weekend and throughout the weekend, with the peak of the heat on Sunday.

Record High Temperatures:

Friday, November 4:

Boston—78° W

Worcester—74°

Burlington, VT—73°

Westfield, MA—69°

Augusta, ME—74°



Saturday, November 5:

Boston—79°

Worcester—73°

Burlington, VT—72°

Westfield, MA—74°

Augusta, ME—67°



Sunday, November 6:

Boston—73°

Worcester—71°

Burlington, VT—75°

Westfield, MA—76°

Augusta, ME—66°

Seventy-degree days in November are a rarity. Typically there’s only one November day with temperatures at or greater than 70°. It’s possible we'll get at least two days back-to-back. The most is six days with highs of 70° or greater -that happened in November 2020, 1990 and 1927.

The occasion won’t just be marked with warmer air – but moist and muggy air returns too, as dewpoints climb into the 50s. With a few other ingredients at play, this will introduce another unsettled weather pattern into next week.