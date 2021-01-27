Refreeze Possible After New England Snowfall, Deeper Chill Coming Thursday Night

New England's general 3-5 inch snowfall melted a little bit over the day Wednesday. Now most of us are dry but may have some icy conditions overnight with a bit of refreeze.

A few snow showers may continue overnight, too.

The wind is fairly light and temperatures made it to the 30s up to around 40 Wednesday afternoon but will drop below freezing overnight, so any snow showers may leave some fresh slick spots Thursday morning, when snow showers slowly drift southeast, ending last on Cape Cod by midday.

Stubborn clouds and a strengthening northwest wind will ensure Thursday stays chilly, and even when clouds break Thursday evening it will only be because of dry and cold arctic air surging south into New England, increasing the northwest wind and dropping the temperature steadily through the teens and into the single digits, with the whipping wind driving wind chill values well below zero by dawn Friday.

Early Friday, wind chill values of 20 degrees below zero will raise the concern of frostbite within 30 minutes for central and northern New England, and even afternoon wind chill values will struggle to reach zero north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

It’s a quick shot of intense cold, so even this weekend won’t be nearly as stinging, but it’ll still be cold – and fair – Saturday and Sunday, with increasing clouds Sunday ahead of the next storm system moving east from the Ohio Valley and redeveloping along the Eastern Seaboard.

The redeveloping storm center seems likely to make a close enough pass to New England to bring at least some impact Monday and Tuesday, with accumulating snow, and there’s enough moisture in this storm to break the plows out and drop over half a foot if it makes a close enough pass, so of course our First Alert Team will watch this one closely.

Right now, it looks like the difference from past storms to this one is we’ll be seeing warmer air, not colder, behind the storm. In fact, the air may warm enough in the second half of next week that another storm at the end of the week may end up dropping rain rather than snow, if all goes as it appears right now.