Strong Wind Could Cause Power Outages Monday

We saw some beneficial rain yesterday with most of central and southern New England receiving a half to an inch and a half of rain. Winds will be a bit stronger than originally forecast.

Gusts to 60 MPH will be possible from the Berkshires to the Worcester Hills and for the rest of New England 40-60 MPH gusts will be possible.

Thankfully we haven’t seen green up yet, so there isn’t a ton of weight on the trees. We could still see isolated power outages, especially if the 60 MPH gusts materialize.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, average for this time of year, but the wind will make it feel much cooler.

Tuesday and Wednesday are warmer with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Another round of beneficial rain will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. A brief change to snow is possible Thursday morning ins western New England.

Temperatures will turn cooler for Friday with highs only in the 40s. The chill only lingers for a day. We’ll be warming up into the 50s for Easter weekend and it will continue to stay mild through the following week.