Sunny, Summery Thursday Before Wet Memorial Day Weekend

We logged our second 90 degree day of 2021 and our Wednesday was warmer than our Sunday.

The heat and humidity gave way to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Most thunderstorms produced damaging wind gusts.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 80 degrees. Morning humidity will give way to drier air by midday, turning noticeably less humid.

Temperatures will drop off as we go into late week. We will stay cool for the remainder of the week.

Some rain will be possible over Memorial Day weekend. Unfortunately, the holiday weekend is looking wetter, not drier. Temperatures will rebound to 80 by the end of the 10 day.