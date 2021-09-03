Sunshine, Scattered Showers in Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Clean up continues after the flooding and storm damage from the remnants of Ida Thursday morning. River levels begin to recede a bit today after several inches of rain fall in central and southern New England.

Our weather has improved dramatically and there are no major issues or First Alert days on the 10-day forecast.

Temperatures were cool this morning in the 50s and 60s with a clear sky. Air conditioners continue to get a break as our temperatures stay comfortable and the humidity remains low through next week. The last summer weekend is here and luckily we begin with sunshine.

Today’s highs will be around 70 degrees with dry air, though there is a chance for a pop up stray shower in the heat of the afternoon. Temps Saturday will be in the low 70s, Sunday and Monday the mid to upper 70s. Scattered rain returns for Sunday afternoon through early Monday.

Next week we have highs around 80 degrees and minimal ran chances. Midweek showers are possible, but overall we stay dry. Highs for the next weekend remain in the 70s with for now, sunny days.