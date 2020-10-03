After a frosty cold starts with many spots in the 30s this morning we have warmed up to close to 70 degrees in parts of southern New England where the sun is brightest this afternoon.

Across northern New England, we have a lot of clouds with some instability showers and sprinkles. It’s a bit wet underfoot for hiking and biking this afternoon as another half-inch of rain fell in the higher to rain north yesterday.

It’s all so much cooler at higher elevations in the 40s and 50s under those clouds. For most of us, it’s a dry weekend though with high pressure dominating. The instability cloudiness will evaporate this evening with another beautiful moon and mars transiting our southern sky overnight. Low temperatures once again in the 30s and 40s with patchy dense fog.

Tomorrow is very similar to today, with a good amount of sunshine missing with clouds in the afternoon, chance of a few sprinkles, high temperature in the 50s north to near 70 in parts of southern New England. We have two low-pressure systems coming at us tomorrow night one from the west will be weakening, another from the south will be strengthening.

They’re going to try and merge right near the south coast tomorrow night with a period of rain, especially in southern New England. Monday starts off on the gray side with showers, with increasing sunshine in the afternoon, high temperatures closer to 60 degrees though with the limited sunshine.

Another high-pressure system comes in on Tuesday, not as cool as this one with a high temperature in the 60s to near 70 degrees by Wednesday. The next front comes in late Wednesday and Wednesday night with a chance of some downpours followed by clearing and drying Thursday and Friday.

The outlook for Columbus Day weekend is pretty good as seen in our first alert 10-day forecast.