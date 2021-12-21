Wintry Mix on the Way Wednesday

It won’t be quite as chilly as Monday thanks to less of a breeze and slightly warmer temperatures. Overall, it’s a pretty seasonable feel, with highs in the 30s in far northern New England to the 40s in southern New England under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday evening, the clouds increase and thicken and eventually yield some light wintry mix by pre-dawn Wednesday.

It’ll be just cold enough for a burst of snow well inland and pockets of light freezing rain north and west of Boston, which will create some slippery travel on untreated surfaces for the morning drive.

For that reason, we’ve added a First Alert for Wednesday and want you to be extra careful traveling during the morning especially and through the afternoon for much of New Hampshire and Maine. This disturbance is progressive though, so the rain and wintry mix will end by early afternoon for most, lingering into the evening in eastern Maine.

Icing totals will be minimal, generally less than 0.1 inches, but all it takes is a trace of ice to make roads and sidewalks quite slick. Snow accumulation will be on the order of 1 to 3 inches in much of central and northern New Hampshire, a coating to 1 inch away from the immediate coast of Maine to as much as 3 to 5 inches in north-central Maine.

Brisk sunshine comes back for Thursday, with highs in the 20s and 30s and wind chill values in the teens and 20s from north to south, respectively. A weak and fast moving disturbance will bring scattered snow showers to the region Thursday overnight, with another round of flurries and snow showers possible Christmas Eve. Christmas Day itself is likely to feature light rain and snow, though the exact setup and placement of a rain/snow line is difficult to pinpoint right now.

The takeaway is that some of us, particularly in western, central and northern New England, could see some ambiance snow (a coating to 1 inch), with rain showers farther south. We’ll keep you posted on any changes.

Otherwise, next week looks like a great vacation and ski week, with highs in the 30s.