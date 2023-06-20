There's nothing better than cold sips and sweet treats on a hot day. So, Anna teams up with Fabrizia Spirits to give you summer in a glass.
From their limoncello with lemons from Italy, a smooth pistachio liquor, to their new refreshing cans of spiked seltzer and margaritas, they add a "wow" factor to your bar cart, but Anna says they're not just for cocktails.
She makes two delicious desserts including, this delicious pistachio biscuit ice box cake recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pint of heavy whipping cream
- 2 TBS plus ¼ cup granulated sugar, divided
- 8 ounces of mascarpone cheese, room temperature
- ¾ cup pistachio liqueur
- Zest from 1 orange
- Marie’s Biscuits or graham crackers, about 2 dozen
- ½ cup roasted pistachios, chopped
- Milk chocolate for shaving as garnish
PREPARATION:
- In a large bowl, whip heavy cream with 2 TBS sugar to form stiff peaks. Keep chilled.
- In a separate bowl, whip mascarpone with ¼ cup sugar and ¾ cup pistachio liqueur until smooth. Add orange zest. Fold in whipped cream, reserving about 1 cup.
- Line a 9x3” loaf pan with plastic wrap and alternate layers of mascarpone mixture with biscuits. Aim for at least 4 layers.
- Refrigerate for 5 hours or over night. 1 hour before serving, freeze.
- Just before serving flip out of pan and remove plastic wrap. Dress with whipped cream and top with crushed pistachios, biscuit crumbles, orange zest and chocolate shavings. Serve chilled and enjoy!