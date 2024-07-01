How to talk to your kids about alcohol & why it's important to start the conversation

Are there things you wish you knew about alcohol before you took your first sip? What do you say when your kids ask about "mommy's juice" or "adult bevvies"? Alcohol is a topic that is hard for adults to talk about with friends and even more difficult to talk about with kids. But the conversations are important to both educate and build trust.

Annie Grace, best-selling author of This Naked Mind, went alcohol-free after her own struggles with the substance and is now sharing tips to talk to kids of all ages. She explains it's not a lecture, but a conversation led by curiosity. Today she talks with Maria about:

Why it's so important to start conversations when kids get curious (just make it age appropriate!)

"Show, don't tell, but tell everything" -- how to get vulnerable with kids even when it's uncomfortable

What Annie wishes she knew about alcohol before her first sip

The deal she made with her kids when they were young to keep a relationship of mutual trust rather than complete control

To listen to Annie's story to an alcohol-free life, listen to her first episode with Maria: Getting Curious About Sobriety with Annie Grace

Follow along with Annie for more tips: @thisnakedmind

More tips on talking with your kids about alcohol: talkwithyourkidsaboutalcohol.com