Mass. Reports 454 More Cases, 10 New Deaths

There have now been 9,160 confirmed deaths and 127,317 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts reported 454 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 10 deaths.

There have now been 9,160 confirmed deaths and 127,317 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up slightly to 0.9%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,373, which would indicate there are 213 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 389. Of that number, 78 were listed as being in intensive care units and 31 are intubated, according to DPH.

Friday's numbers come the same day that indoor visits resumed at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities -- with restrictions in place.

Among those restrictions: visitors will be screened for coronavirus symptoms upon entry, masks must be worn and visits must be in a space close to the entrance. Although state guidelines recommend that people stay six feet apart, physical contact will be allowed.

