Massachusetts reported 594 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday and an additional 13 deaths.

There have now been 9,191 confirmed deaths and 128,426 cases, according to the state's Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is at 0.9%, according to the report, a slight uptick from last week.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,404, which would indicate there are 213 more deaths that are considered probable at this time. There are an additional 2,216 probable cases of the virus listed in the report, as well.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 408. Of that number, 79 were listed as being in intensive care units and 27 are intubated, according to the DPH.

Starting Monday, restaurants in the state will be able to expand seating from six to 10 people and open bar seating, Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week.

The state's low positivity rate -- below one percent -- allowed for the new regulations and expanded seating to take foot, however, there will be a number of restrictions in place.

Tables must be six feet apart, and customers must wear a face covering at all times, unless seated at a table. Bar patrons must remain seated at the bar and must order food. The new guidelines apply to both indoor and outdoor seating.

In Boston, however, Mayor Marty Walsh announced last Wednesday that the city will wait on seat expansion due to its rising COVID-19 positivity rate.

Worcester and Framingham also opted out of the new state measures.

Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital announced Thursday that it has identified a coronavirus cluster including 19 patients and staff members in two of its medical-surgical units.

Bars and nightclubs are still closed until Phase 4 of the state’s reopening, which is not expected until a COVID-19 vaccine has been achieved.