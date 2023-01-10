1 Person Killed in NH Crash, 2 Others Injured

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

State police said they responded to a report of a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee around 11 a.m. A vehicle traveling northbound on Route 16 in the area of River Pond Road reportedly crossed the centerline, striking a vehicle headed southbound.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger from that same vehicle was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was also hospitalized.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police were assisted by Ossipee police, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Transportation and numerous area fire departments.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to state police.