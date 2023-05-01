Injuries Reported After Piece of Equipment Falls at Harvard MBTA Station

Emergency crews were called to the Harvard MBTA Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Monday after a piece of equipment reportedly fell, leaving one person with minor injuries, police said.

Cambridge police confirmed Fire and EMS were called around 4:30 p.m. to check someone for what was described as minor injuries.

An MBTA spokesperson said a utility box that was attached to a column on the platform slid to the bottom, one of its support braces hitting a rider as it came down. The rider, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The area around the column was blocked off while MBTA officials investigate.

Aerial footage from the scene showed someone being loaded into an ambulance.

There were no impacts to Red Line Service, the MBTA said.

This is not the first time something has fallen at this station. In March, an insulation panel came down on the southbound platform, narrowly missing a rider. The whole incident was captured on surveillance footage.

Cianna Navarro is speaking out after she narrowly missed being struck by a large panel that landed directly in front of her on the Harvard Station platform on Wednesday afternoon.

The MBTA said after the close call they started a full station audit of all such panels and had many removed.

The Federal Transit Administration ordered the T to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns last year, but the agency seems unable to shake the problems. Issues range from a fire on an Orange Line train last July to a tragic failure when a Red Line rider was dragged to his death when a train door caught his arm last spring, and many instances in between.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.