Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Injuries Reported After Piece of Equipment Falls at Harvard MBTA Station

Aerial footage from the scene showed someone being loaded into an ambulance

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emergency crews were called to the Harvard MBTA Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Monday after a piece of equipment reportedly fell, leaving one person with minor injuries, police said.

Cambridge police confirmed Fire and EMS were called around 4:30 p.m. to check someone for what was described as minor injuries.

An MBTA spokesperson said a utility box that was attached to a column on the platform slid to the bottom, one of its support braces hitting a rider as it came down. The rider, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The area around the column was blocked off while MBTA officials investigate.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aerial footage from the scene showed someone being loaded into an ambulance.

There were no impacts to Red Line Service, the MBTA said.

This is not the first time something has fallen at this station. In March, an insulation panel came down on the southbound platform, narrowly missing a rider. The whole incident was captured on surveillance footage.

Cianna Navarro is speaking out after she narrowly missed being struck by a large panel that landed directly in front of her on the Harvard Station platform on Wednesday afternoon.

The MBTA said after the close call they started a full station audit of all such panels and had many removed.

The Federal Transit Administration ordered the T to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns last year, but the agency seems unable to shake the problems. Issues range from a fire on an Orange Line train last July to a tragic failure when a Red Line rider was dragged to his death when a train door caught his arm last spring, and many instances in between.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More on the MBTA

South Boston 1 hour ago

2 Teens Charged in ‘Unprovoked' Attack on Woman at South Boston MBTA Station

MBTA Apr 28

New Video Shows Moment Floor Buckled on Green Line Train on Marathon Monday

MBTA Apr 24

MBTA Announces Series of Spring Service Disruptions as Track Work Continues

This article tagged under:

MBTACambridge
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us