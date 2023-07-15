Local

3 people injured in Boston stabbing

By Irvin Rodriguez

Three people were injured after a stabbing in Boston on Saturday.

Police say a call came in at 11:38 a.m. at 112 Southampton Street for a possible stabbing.

Authorities say, two of the victims were transported to a local hospital while a 3rd victim walked to the hospital.

One of the victim's is suffering from life threatening injuries, according to police.

There have been no arrests at this time. The incident is under investigation.

