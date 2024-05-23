Cambridge

Police investigating Cambridge sexual assault request surveillance footage from public

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are investigating the report of a sexual assault Friday, May 17, on Cambridgepark Drive

By Munashe Kwangwari and Mike Pescaro

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a sexual assault last week.

Cambridge police say a masked man armed with a knife allegedly sexually assaulted someone at a commercial building in a plaza off Cambridgepark Drive Friday. Officers responded to the scene just after 9:15 p.m. for the report of an assault in progress.

The victim told officers that the assailant was a masked man with a knife and that he allegedly attacked her in a restroom of a commercial building, police said, without giving a specific location for the alleged assault.

On Thursday, police investigating the case said they were looking for video from around the time of the incident.

The Cambridge Police Department is asking the public "to review their home surveillance, cell phones, and dash cameras that recorded the Cambridgepark Drive area" between 5 p.m. and midnight Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-9151 or submit a tip online.

Police in Cambridge are looking for the man responsible for a sexual assault in Cambridge.

