45+ Fun Things to Do This Week in and Around Boston

The holidays are behind us and the kiddos are back in school. Now how are you going to celebrate? This week, hit up 80's Adult Night at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, check out Harpoon’s newest beer launch, catch a performance of “Cats” at the Opera House or indulge in a chocolate tour of Harvard Square and more! Check out our picks for the week ahead:

Monday, Jan. 6

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-6:50 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Harpoon Brewery Dry January Beer Launch

Head to Harpoon Brewery tonight for its latest beer release: Dry January, a Triple IPA available on tap and in to-go cans as they celebrate with indoor corn hole, pop-a-shot tournaments, board games and more. 5-8 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 305 Northern Ave., Boston.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

Cityside Free Comedy Monday

Enjoy free comedy every Monday night at Cityside Bar with some of the best stand-up comics working today, along with frequent, surprise guests. Come join in the fun to see comedians who have performed on Conan, Comedy Central, Funny or Die, Sirius XM, HBO and more. There’s no cover charge, it’s 21 plus and it’s first come, first seated, with standing room available if sold out. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. It’s Cityside Bar, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-7 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Night Shift Brewing Fun Run

Looking for an early week run? Head to the Night Shift Brewery tap room every Monday for a casual 5K loop with a Night Shift staff member followed by beers on the patio. All experience and speeds welcome and no registration is needed. 6:30 p.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Trivia Tuesdays at Dorchester Brewing Company

On Tuesday nights, head on over to Dorchester Brewing Company for Trivia night by Stump! Test your knowledge and have some fun. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

80’s Adult Night at LEGOLAND

Once a month LEGOLAND Discovery Center opens its doors for a “no kids allowed” adult night. Tonight it’s 80’s night! Wear your leg warmers, enjoy a themed-night, challenge the master model builder and compete in competitions for prizes. Plus, Winter Hill Brewing Co. will provide the cash bar (for 21+ only). Tickets are $22.95 per person. 7-9:30 p.m., LEGOLAND Discovery Center, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 7 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 7 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-6 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

ICA Free Thursday Night

Did you know the Institute of Contemporary Art is free for all visitors every Thursday? It sure is. 5- 9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Acoustic Night at the Harpoon Beer Hall

Head over to Harpoon Brewery’s Beer Hall tonight for live acoustic music from Pat Dowling Music. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Loretta's Friends and Family Songwriter Night

Enjoy some live music tonight at Loretta’s Last Call featuring performances by: Houston Bernard Band, Bailey Harrisberger, Haley Chic and more. 7-10 p.m., Loretta’s Last Call, 1 Lansdowne St., Boston.

It's Happening with Snooki & Joey

It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey bring their podcast live on stage tonight at the Wilbur Theatre. Tickets start at $36. 7:30 p.m., 246 Tremont St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Friday, Jan. 10

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 8 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

New Year, New You Pajama Party

Boston Business Women invite you to their New Year, New You Pajama Party today featuring brunch, dancing, tarot card readings, meditation, life coaching and more. Noon to 3 p.m., Warehouse XI - Boston Event Space, 11 Sanborn Court, Somerville.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Tours today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 3-5:15 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Trapped in the 90's at the Middle East

Enjoy all your favorite 90’s tunes tonight at the Middle East with DJ Moe Dee and hosted by Mr. PSA. This is an 18+ event and tickets are $8. Middle East - Downstairs

472 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge,

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Sensory Friendly Sunday at the USS Constitution Museum

Visitors of all ages can take part in this Sensory Friendly event at the USS Constitution Museum where you can learn about the history of America’s Ship of State in a quieter setting without loud sounds or flashing lights before the museum opens to the public. Registration is required. 9-10 a.m., USS Constitution Museum, 22 1st Ave., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Jon B at City Winery Boston

Singer/songwriter Jon B. takes the stage for two shows today at City Winery Boston. Tickets start at $40. For the early show, doors open at 2 p.m., show starts at 4 p.m. For the second show, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8, City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., Boston.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 3 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.