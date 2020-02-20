Local
After Failed Lamborghini Heist, Another Teen Is Arrested

It leaves one person still at large after the theft of two Lamborghini SUVs from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in Wayland

By Staff Reports

Wanted poster for Malden Lamborghini theft suspect
Malden Police

Another person has been arrested in the failed theft of two Lamborghini SUVs from a Massachusetts car dealership — they were eventually recovered after they crashed into each other Tuesday morning.

Christian Virgile, 18, was arrested on Thursday, Malden police said on Twitter. The department had issued a warrant for his arrest Wednesday, saying he was wanted for receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after causing personal injury and operating a motor vehicle unlicensed.

That leaves one person still at large after the theft of two Lamborghini SUVs from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in Wayland.

Two Lamborghinis stolen from a Wayland car dealership later crashed in Malden.

The high-end SUVs, each worth about $200,000, had their front windows smashed with a rock around 3 a.m. before they were driven off, police have said.

The vehicles were found after one slammed into another vehicle at an intersection in Malden, leading the other to rear-end the first.

Eighteen-year-old Elijah McKinney has also been arrested in the case, which sparked a manhunt with police dogs to find the others believed to be involved.

It's not clear if Virgile or McKinney have attorneys.

Two Lamborghinis were involved in a crash in Malden. They were reported stolen out of Wayland.

