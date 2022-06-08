Arlington, Mass. Police to Residents: Please Don't Feed the Coyotes

Police in Arlington, Massachusetts, are warning the public not to feed coyotes after one was sighted in a residential area on Friday.

A coyote near Crosby Street was reported to police at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release. After investigating, police concluded the same coyote had been spotted in the neighborhood many times in recent weeks, which is home to the Bishop Elementary School.

Arlington police, following consultation with state law enforcement, put the coyote down before the school let children out for recess at noon.

"It is clear that this coyote had been repeatedly fed by a resident in the area, and therefore had lost all fear of humans," Chief Juliann Flaherty said. "While it is unfortunate to have to take this step, it is important that we protect our residents from wild animal attacks given the recent history and number of sightings in the past few weeks."

This has not been the only incident with coyotes in the area. In September 2021, two young girls were bitten by a coyote in their yards -- within a mile of the Friday sighting.

According to experts, coyotes may inhabit residential areas when they have become reliant on human foods.

When this happens, a coyote "may not run off when harassed or chased, and may approach or follow people," said Dave Wattles, Black Bear & Furbearer Project leader with the Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. For these reasons, police are urging communities to do all they can to keep coyotes away from their food.

"It is extremely important for the public to understand the role they play in preventing negative encounters with coyotes," said Wattles. "Intentional feeding of coyotes unquestionably increases the likelihood of a coyote biting someone."

Tips police are giving the public to protect themselves from coyotes include securing their garbage in tightly sealed containers, cleaning bird feeders daily, and closing off sheltered areas coyotes can fit in. They also advise people to feed pets indoors and scare coyotes away with loud noises if need be.

More details on coyotes in Massachusetts can be found here.