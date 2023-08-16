Art

ArtLifting: Painting a brighter future for artists

The organization connects its roughly 180 artists with hundreds of corporations around the country, including many in the Fortune 500

By Mimi Wishner Segel and JC Monahan

ArtLifting artists Lisa Murphy and Allen Chamberland
It all started with an idea from a young woman volunteering in a homeless shelter in the Boston area. 

She was shocked and a bit shaken to see a closet filled with high-quality, saleable art. Then her creativity kicked in. 

Liz Powers and her brother Spencer launched ArtLifting. The premise: to help artists who are disabled or housing insecure lift themselves out of their difficult situations. 

Now, this organization is working with about 180 artists who are selling art to hundreds of corporations around the country, including many in the Fortune 500. 

We’ve got the story of two artists whose lives have been transformed by this project. And they know their art is also lifting the spirits of those who get to see it.

