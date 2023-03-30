Driver in Standoff Near Ashburnham School After Police Chase

A driver who led police on a chase is in a standoff with officers near a school in Ashburnham, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver, who is suspected of assaulting an officer with his vehicle in Winchendon earlier Thursday, was refusing to get out of the vehicle, police said.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were on the scene, according to state police.

Ashburnham police said the situation was contained and there was no threat to the public. They urged the public to avoid the area of "an ongoing situation in the area of Willard and Central" streets.

The situation was playing out near Cushing Academy, which was on lockdown, police said. The school said the police activity didn't impact the school and that police have told them they are safe.

Our Special Tactical Operations Team and Crisis Response Unit are assisting with a suspect who fled a #Winchendon Police car stop and drove into the woodline on Rt101 #Ashburnham across from Cushing Academy. Suspect refusing to exit vehicle. School is locked down. Ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 30, 2023

Aerial footage showed a large police presence in the area.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.