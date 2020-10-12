Local

Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital Names New CEO

Dr. Kevin B. Churchwell was unanimously selected by the hospital's board of trustees, filling an opening at Boston Children's after a yearlong search

By Patrick Donnelly

Dr. Kevin Churchwell, the new CEO of Boston Children's Hospital
Boston Children's Hospital has named Dr. Kevin B. Churchwell as its next CEO, promoting him from being the hospital's president and chief operating officer.

The board of trustees' vote to name Churchwell CEO was unanimous, the hospital said in a news release Monday.

“As our new CEO he will build on his impressive set of achievements over the past seven years in a number of senior leadership roles at the Hospital,” Douglas A. Berthiaume, the board's chair, said in a statement.

The board had been searching for a new CEO for over a year after current CEO Sandra L. Fenwick submitted her retirement notice.

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Vanderbilt University Medical School, Churchwell joined the hospital in 2013, serving as executive vice president for health affairs and COO. He also works as an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.

“I am honored and excited by this opportunity, especially the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary team of talented and committed people,” Churchwell in the statement. “I look forward to building on the more than 150 years of world-leading and world-changing care, discovery and innovation that have defined and distinguished Boston Children’s. I look forward as well to serving as an advocate for investing in children, especially those whose health care needs are currently underserved.”

Churchwell will take over on March 31, when Fenwick retires.

“Dr. Churchwell has been an essential partner, and together we have achieved a great deal,” Fenwick said in the statement. “Yet I know he will lead the Hospital to a new level of breakthroughs and possibilities that will change and improve the lives of countless children. Boston Children’s will be in very good hands.”

