Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide COVID Update Tuesday

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide an update on the city's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday.

Walsh is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come as the city moves cautiously forward in its reopening plan amid falling coronavirus case numbers across the state.

The city earlier this month moved into a modified version of the state's Phase 3, Step 2, with some industries able to reopen up to 50% capacity and restaurants no longer having to cap the number of people inside at one time. However, restaurant tables still need to be six feet apart and no more than six people can sit at one table, or for more than 90 minutes.

Under the modified plan, Boston will keep indoor performance venues and "recreational activities with greater potential for contact" closed until March 22, despite Gov. Charlie Baker giving the green light for those activities to resume. Musical performances in restaurants will also be off the menu until March 22.

Walsh this month also announced the city’s outdoor dining program would resume on April 1 or earlier, if weather permits.

Boston Pride and the City of Boston announced Friday that the 2021 Pride Parade and Festival will not be held in June due to the ongoing state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program streamlines the permitting process for out door diner and allows restaurants to create patios on the street in cases where sidewalks are narrow.

Walsh has also urged residents to refrain from large gatherings for St. Patrick's Day, saying such events could slow the reopening process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to be clear that there should be no large gatherings," Walsh said during a press conference earlier this month. "We are so close to the finish line, but what we don't need now is a step backwards."

Walsh's plea comes after the organizers of the iconic South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade said in January the event would be cancelled for a second straight year due to the pandemic.

Due to ongoing state restrictions limiting outdoor public events to 25 people, the 2021 South Boston St. Patrick's Day / Evacuation Day Parade has been canceled. We look forward to finally seeing you all again in 2022. — South Boston AWVC (@SBAWVC) January 19, 2021

The mayor said large gatherings could lead to a super-spreader incident that could set the state back in its reopening process.

Fenway Park will welcome fans at the Red Sox home opener on April 1.

If coronavirus metrics keep falling, Baker plans to move to Phase 4, Step 1 on March 22. That's when large indoor and outdoor sports venues, like Fenway Park and TD Garden in Boston, would get the green light from the state to admit fans up to 12% of their capacity.

Boston hasn't commited to joining Massachusetts in Phase 4, Step 1 of the reopening plan on March 22. Instead, city officials will continue to monitor the data to see if it's safe to follow suit that day.

Walsh is in the middle of the confirmation process for his nomination as U.S. secretary of labor. He had his confirmation hearing two weeks ago and his nomination was advanced by the committee last week, though he still must be confirmed by the full Senate.