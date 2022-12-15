Boston Police Seek Person of Interest in Roxbury Stabbing

Boston police are seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with a recent assault in Roxbury.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, police said they responded to a report of a stabbing on Deckard Street. When they arrived, they found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the back of her SUV when she was approached by an unknown male subject who offered his assistance.

After a few moments of speaking with each other, the man suddenly struck the woman on the back of her head with an object, at which time a struggle ensued. The woman fought back, hitting the suspect with her fists while kicking and screaming for help.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

During the incident, the woman was stabbed in the chest, but she told police she wasn't sure when the injury occurred. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Responding officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. Boston police released two surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday morning that they hope will lead to an arrest.

Boston Police

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word "TIP" to 27463.