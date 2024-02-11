Boston prepares for significant snow for the first time in almost two years

The last time Boston saw four inches of snow or more was on February 25th, 2022. That’s 716 Days ago and counting.

This is the longest streak on record without four inches of snow in Boston and climate scientists are saying we’re losing snow faster than anywhere else in North America. But that record streak is expected to be broken this week.

Around this time two years ago, most places got six to eight inches of snow, in stark contrast to the warm temperatures we’re seeing this weekend. We’re in for another round of weather whiplash here in New England.

Studies show the region is warming a lot faster than the rest of the continent, resulting in significant snow loss and exacerbating global warming. Some scientists say this could mean the end of classic New England winters over the next twenty years.

Most of us will be getting at least a couple of inches, and our First Alert weather team is expecting the snow to impact traffic Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests preparing your car for winter storms like this by making sure your lights and windshield wipers are working properly, filling up your gas tank and having those ice scrapers handy.