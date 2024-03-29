Boy safe, Amber Alert canceled after Mass.-to-Conn. stolen car search

A missing 3-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday morning was found safe at a hotel in Windsor, Connecticut, Massachusetts State Police said.

The man suspected of taking him from Chicopee, Massachusetts, was later found in custody, according to police.

UPDATE—We have the suspect in custody. Suspect was located at Any Time Fitness on Kennedy Road in Windsor. Investigation indicates he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the shopping plaza where he left the car. Hotel employees contacted police. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

The child was inside a red Toyota Camry stolen from Chicopee about 8:50 a.m. and headed toward Connecticut.

An Amber Alert was issued about 10:30 a.m. Police said the boy was wearing all green, including a shirt with dinosaurs and eggs on it, while the suspected car thief was believed to be in his 50s, wearing black pants and black Crocs shoes.

The car was soon found outside a Stop & Shop supermarket in Windsor, but without either the boy or his suspected kidnapper inside. But staff at the Rodeway Inn, off Interstate 91 about a 10-minute drive from the Stop & Shop, contacted police to say they'd found the boy, according to police.

The Amber Alert was canceled, and minutes later, police said the suspect, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody at a gym in the same shopping plaza as the Stop & Shop.