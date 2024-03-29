Amber Alert

Boy safe, Amber Alert canceled after Mass.-to-Conn. stolen car search

A car stolen from Chicopee, Massachusetts, was found in Windsor, Connecticut, but without the boy or the suspect inside; both were found later

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A missing 3-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday morning was found safe at a hotel in Windsor, Connecticut, Massachusetts State Police said.

The man suspected of taking him from Chicopee, Massachusetts, was later found in custody, according to police.

The child was inside a red Toyota Camry stolen from Chicopee about 8:50 a.m. and headed toward Connecticut.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An Amber Alert was issued about 10:30 a.m. Police said the boy was wearing all green, including a shirt with dinosaurs and eggs on it, while the suspected car thief was believed to be in his 50s, wearing black pants and black Crocs shoes.

The car was soon found outside a Stop & Shop supermarket in Windsor, but without either the boy or his suspected kidnapper inside. But staff at the Rodeway Inn, off Interstate 91 about a 10-minute drive from the Stop & Shop, contacted police to say they'd found the boy, according to police.

The Amber Alert was canceled, and minutes later, police said the suspect, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody at a gym in the same shopping plaza as the Stop & Shop.

More Chicopee news

Massachusetts Mar 13

Man killed in apparent car-to-car shooting on Mass. highway, police say

Mar 2

One dead after fire at three-family home in Chicopee

Massachusetts Jan 23

Former Chicopee superintendent pleads guilty to lying about threatening messages

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertChicopee
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us