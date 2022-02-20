Chilly Sunday Morning With Plenty of Sunshine

Weather today, sunny with a chance of chilly!

We’re waking up today to frigid temperatures and bitter cold wind chills courtesy of a northwest air flow out of Canada.

Temps will start out in the teens across much of southern New England and in the single digits across the north, wind chill values will be in the single digits south, around and below 0 north.

With last evening’s snow squalls laying down a coating to an inch or so, some untreated roads and surfaces may still be a bit slick, so please be careful on the roads.

The good news is we’re expecting the winds to diminish by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine through much of the day along with seasonably cold temps. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s south, mid to upper 20s north.

The cold won’t hold on too long as winds later today turn more out of the southwest as high pressure south of New England pushes off the coast. We’ll also see an increase in cloud cover later today and especially tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 20s south, but nudging up to near freezing late, lows north will drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Mild air will continue to flow into the region Monday (President’s Day) with highs reaching the low 50s south, low 40s north with partial sunshine. Tuesday will also be mild with rain showers developing by late in the day from west to east across southern New England.

Northern areas may see a bit of a mixed bag of precipitation before changing over to a chilly rain overnight Tuesday before ending Wednesday morning. Wednesday is looking very mild again with temps pushing 60 south, 50s north!

By the end of the week we’ll see temperatures coming back down to reality with the chance for a wintry mix of snow and rain on Friday. The jury is still out on precipitation type and timing this far out! In the meantime, enjoy the roller coaster ride of temps!

Have a great Sunday!