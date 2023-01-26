Duxbury Mom Charged With Strangling Children, as Community and Family Grapples With Tragedy

A mother was facing two homicide charges while a South Shore community reeled in disbelief Thursday, after two children were allegedly killed by their own mom on Tuesday night in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Details around the deaths of the children were limited in the hours that followed the incident on Tuesday night, but on Wednesday, Plymouth County authorities announced that Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her children — identified as Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3 — while a third child remained hospitalized with what prosecutors described as "evidence of harm."

A woman is accused of strangling her three children, killing two, at their home in Duxbury.

Family members and people in the community expressed shock and grief Wednesday as details about the killings came to light.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that's it. They had a beautiful life," aunt Donna Jesse said.

Duxbury Mom Facing Charges

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced late Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy, who faces charges that include two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

At last check, she was in police custody in a Boston hospital.

A tragedy unfolded in Duxbury Tuesday, with a woman accused of strangling her children, killing two and sending one to the hospital.

Clancy was hospitalized following an attempted suicide, which police responded to on Tuesday night. Plymouth DA Tim Cruz said that his office would seek to bring her to court to face the charges as soon as she can. The woman is believed to have cut herself and jumped out of a window in a suicide attempt.

7-Month-Old Baby Hospitalized

Although Cruz did not reveal specifics about the nature of the baby's injuries, the infant remained in the hospital on Wednesday after being rushed there with "evidence of harm," authorities said.

"We should all be praying for him," the DA said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

Police were initially called to the Summer Street home on Tuesday night shortly after 6 p.m., after Clancy's husband called to report her attempted suicide, Cruz said.

An incident in Duxbury, Massachusetts, that authorities have labeled "an unimaginable, senseless tragedy" remained under investigation on Wednesday after prosecutors announced late Tuesday that two young children had died and a baby was hospitalized.

When first responders arrived, they found Clancy, along with the three children with obvious signs of trauma, Cruz said.

Cruz did not want to speculate about any mental health issues Clancy may have been facing.

Massachusetts General Hospital confirmed Wednesday that the woman involved is one of their employees.

Community and Family React to Killings

Rita Musgrove, the great-grandmother of the children, said she talked with their mother at the home about a week ago and nothing seemed amiss.

"It's a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking," she said as she left flowers at the family's home.

Neither she nor an aunt of the children were yet able to process what happened.

A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy have died, and an 8-month-old boy was flown to a hospital, after police responded to a 911 call in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

"They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that's it. They had a beautiful life," aunt Donna Jesse said.

Duxbury Public Schools released a statement that began, "The recent tragedy in our community is heartbreaking." It offered resources for students, staff and families who are affected by what happened, including a mental health care and substance abuse coordination service provided by the district.