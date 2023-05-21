Fans Prepare for Taylor Swift's 13th Concert of the Eras Tour on Final Night at Gillette Stadium

The excitement is mounting as fans prepare for the final night of Taylor Swift concerts at Gillette Stadium.

Today will mark the 13th concert of Swift's Eras Tour.

Fans with tickets for Night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour were not going to let the pouring rain ruin their night -- after all this is New England. Wearing clear ponchos, Swifties were ready to dance in a storm in their best dress, fearless.

And Taylor took notice.

Sitting at a piano on stage with rain-soaked hair, the superstar addressed the crowd that appeared unbothered by the downpours.

"The fans and crowds in the New England, Boston, Foxboro, Massachusetts, area do not care if it rains. In fact, that kind of makes it more fun for you," Swift told the crowd as it erupted in thunderous applause. "And it makes it more fun for us because we just know that you guys are wild, you guys are just wild. You guys are up for it. And I love you so much for that, thank you."

A little rain doesn’t stop @taylorswift13 and 60 thousand of her closest friends. @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/9t3A9Dea12 — Mike Bellwin (@PhotogNBCBoston) May 21, 2023

12 years after Taylor Swift’s ‘infamous rain show’ it looks like we’ll have another tonight…her 12th show here in Foxboro 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jKpWUYJXSL — Gil13tte Stadium (Taylor’s Version) (@GilletteStadium) May 20, 2023

If there's a silver lining, it's that Swift's got a reputation for performing well in the rain -- including years ago at Gillette Stadium.

"12 years after Taylor Swift's 'infamous rain show' it looks like we'll have another tonight...her 12th show here in Foxboro," Gillette Stadium tweeted.

Swift's Eras Tour kicked off Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Thousands of fans decked out in themed outfits, including TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, were pouring into the stadium around rush hour.

Taylor Swift fans were fired up Friday night in and around Foxboro, Massachusetts, battling bumper-to-bumper traffic to be at the first of the superstar's three shows at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

"For concerts, it's a completely different group of people. Lots of them have never been here before, they don't know where they're going," Ann-Marie English said on Friday. "It's gridlock."

Taylor Swift's Gillette Stadium Outfits: See the Party, the Ballgowns

Foxboro Police had warned that the intersection of Route 1 and North Street would be closed at some point Friday due to the anticipated traffic congestion, with drivers only able to take a right turn.

Residents in town plan on hunkering down for the next few days but they say they're used to it by now.

From themed outfits to Taylor Swift cupcakes, businesses are also hoping to cash in on the crowds, having this date circled on their calendar for months, ever since the concert was first announced.

"When there's 100,000 people in town, it definitely brings an uptick in business for sure," said Union Straw general manager Craig Carreira.