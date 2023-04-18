FBI Calls Massive Cambridge Church Fire on Easter Sunday Arson

The massive fire at a Cambridge, Massachusetts, church that broke out on Easter Sunday is being investigated as an act of arson, according to federal, state and local law enforcement.

The FBI, Massachusetts State Police and others on Tuesday asked the public for information as well as photos and videos of Faith Lutheran Church on the day the fire broke out.

In the aftermath of the fire, the 114-year-old church's steeple was taken down and parishioners had to find a temporary home to continue worshipping. The fire started about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, just 30 minutes after people had left Mass, officials have said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FBI's tip phone line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; state and local police and state and local fire officials were jointly seeking images or video of the church from April 8-10, which can be submitted to a web page the FBI set up: fbi.gov/cambridgechurchfire.

The steeple of the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge came down Tuesday after the building caught fire on Easter Sunday.

It took about 150 firefighters from Cambridge and the surrounding area to put out the blaze, which left the church badly damaged, officials said. No civilians were hurt in the fire, but multiple firefighters had minor injuries.

Parishioners hope some of the church's original parts can still be salvaged.

"The building is the place of gathering, and now we need to divorce ourselves of that and say, 'Okay, we gather as a community,'" parishioner Larry Parnell has said. "It's neat to see the cross still up there and maybe they could save that."

The building was erected in 1909 by Swedish immigrants who were part of the Faith Lutheran congregation since the late 1800s, according to the church's website.