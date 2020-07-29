Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

FBI Searches Apartment in Boston's North End

Authorities confirm a man named Trevor Lucas was arrested on Wednesday, when investigators spent the day searching his apartment

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI converged on an apartment in the North End of Boston Wednesday.

Investigators were in and out of a small apartment building on Fulton Street all day.

The FBI said it was on the scene in connection with a federal investigation.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

lawrence 58 mins ago

Pool in Lawrence Closed After Employee Is Exposed to Someone With Coronavirus

Senate 2 hours ago

Susan Collins Faces Uphill Battle in Maine Senate Race, According to New Poll

"I went out to eat, come back, and there's, like, a full-on CSI-type investigation," said Jonny Friedman, who lives in the building.

He says investigators were searching the basement and the third-floor apartment right above his, and asking questions about a tenant named Trevor Lucas.

The United States Attorney's Office confirms Lucas was arrested Wednesday for violating the terms of his release from federal prison.

Investigators with the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force and Evidence Response Team could be seen removing what's presumed to be evidence in the case that's now under investigation.

The FBI said there's no threat to public safety.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Lucas was released from federal prison last year following a conviction in Wisconsin for a firearms charge in connection with an attempted kidnapping.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsFBINorth End
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us