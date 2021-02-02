Fire Destroys Town Hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire

An intense blaze burned through the Town Hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire Monday night.

The flames were so hot they damaged part of exterior of the Fire Department's building, according to a member of the town's select board, and the building is a complete loss.

No one was inside the building at the time because the select board now meets remotely.

Fire crews in Whitefield and other surrounding towns helped put out the fire around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Route 2, the road in front of the Town Hall, was shut down for some time as crews worked to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported. Officials are investigating the cause.