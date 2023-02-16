Local

Lynn

Fire Reported in Multi-Family Dwelling in Lynn

There was no immediate word on any injuries

Lynn Fire Department

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a multi-family dwelling in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The fire was reported around noon Thursday in a building on Sachem Street.

The Lynn Fire Department said the fire was on the third floor of the building, extending up and through the roof. A photo shared by the department on Facebook showed multiple fire vehicles at the scene and black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

There was no immediate word on any injuries and no further details were available.

