Fire Reported in Multi-Family Dwelling in Lynn

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a multi-family dwelling in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The fire was reported around noon Thursday in a building on Sachem Street.

The Lynn Fire Department said the fire was on the third floor of the building, extending up and through the roof. A photo shared by the department on Facebook showed multiple fire vehicles at the scene and black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on any injuries and no further details were available.