Firefighters Rescue Mom, Child From Medford Blaze

A Massachusetts mother and her 3-year-old daughter were rescued early Monday morning after fire trapped them inside their Medford home.

A call was received at about 2 a.m. for the blaze on Brookings Street, Medford fire said.

When crews arrived, fire officials said a woman and her child were trapped on the second floor of the home.

Megan Lantanowich told NBC10 Boston she had smelled smoke but thought it was from neighborhood fire pits. That was until her downstairs roommate yelled up to tell her the house was burning.

The flames had cornered Lantanowich and her daughter Sophia in a second-floor bedroom, she said.

"I've never experienced anything like that in my life, especially with my daughter there," Lantanowich said.

After calling 911, Lantanowich said she closed her door and started waving a towel out the window. Crews arrived and used ground ladders to bring mother and daughter to safety.

"One of them carried her like a baby down the ladder and helped me out. Out of the window," Medford firefighter Robert Noyes said.

Both mother and daughter were uninjured.

The Lantanowichs met with Noyes later in the day to thank him.

"It makes your heart melt, you know what I mean," said Noyes who has three children of his own. "Seeing her come here, smiling. It's a good feeling."

The fire, which had grown to 2 alarms before it was contained, is currently under investigation.