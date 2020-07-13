Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire rescue

Firefighters Rescue Mom, Child From Medford Blaze

The cause of the 2-alarm fire on Brookings Street remains under investigation

By John Moroney and Melissa Buja

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts mother and her 3-year-old daughter were rescued early Monday morning after fire trapped them inside their Medford home.

A call was received at about 2 a.m. for the blaze on Brookings Street, Medford fire said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 2 mins ago

‘We'll Survive': Vt. Indie Businesses Launch Despite Challenges From Pandemic

Patriots 5 mins ago

The Key to Cam Newton's Success in New England? ‘His Attitude'

When crews arrived, fire officials said a woman and her child were trapped on the second floor of the home.

Megan Lantanowich told NBC10 Boston she had smelled smoke but thought it was from neighborhood fire pits. That was until her downstairs roommate yelled up to tell her the house was burning.

The flames had cornered Lantanowich and her daughter Sophia in a second-floor bedroom, she said.

"I've never experienced anything like that in my life, especially with my daughter there," Lantanowich said.

After calling 911, Lantanowich said she closed her door and started waving a towel out the window. Crews arrived and used ground ladders to bring mother and daughter to safety.

"One of them carried her like a baby down the ladder and helped me out. Out of the window," Medford firefighter Robert Noyes said.

Both mother and daughter were uninjured.

The Lantanowichs met with Noyes later in the day to thank him.

"It makes your heart melt, you know what I mean," said Noyes who has three children of his own. "Seeing her come here, smiling. It's a good feeling."

The fire, which had grown to 2 alarms before it was contained, is currently under investigation.

This article tagged under:

fire rescueMassachusettsMEDFORDBrookings Street
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us