Flooding, downed trees, power outages: Impacts from Friday morning's severe weather

Strong thunderstorms swept across New England on Friday morning, knocking out power and prompting several severe weather warnings across the region.

The storms brought strong wind gusts and heavy downpours of rain to communities across Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. A radar-confirmed tornado was reported in Johnston and Scituate, Rhode Island on Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

What a wild summer! Flooding near the Walpole commuter train. One car stalled police have shut down the road while crews clear the drains @NECN @NBC10Boston 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/IXYNALcmvQ — Courtney Marie (@CourtMarie211) August 18, 2023

In Mansfield, police said that they were getting a number of calls related to the weather at around 9:30 a.m., including flooding on the North Main Street underpass, a tree down on wires on Otis Street, a reported tree blocking the road at Franklin Street by East Street and another report of a tree on wires by Elm Terrace.

NBC10 Boston A tree down in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Flooding was reported in numerous areas, including in Walpole, where water was covering a road near the commuter line station, leading to a car to stall out and police to shut the street down while crews worked to get the drains clear.

Street flooding was also reported in Attleborough, where videos on social media showed trucks and buses wading through high water.

Skywarn radio was reporting areas of tree and wire damage in North Providence, Lincoln, Scituate and Johnston in Rhode Island, continuing into the Massachusetts communities of Attleborough, North Attleborough, Mansfield, Stoughton and Weymouth.

NBC10 Boston Trees down in the Scituate/Johnstown area in Rhode Island

Video also showed considerable street flooding on Maple Street in Marlborough.

In Andover, police warned of flooding causing roads to become impassible; authorities specifically mentioned Lowell Street at the IRS, and most of North Main Street, especially at Washington Park and Interstate 495.

Power service was knocked out for thousands of people on Friday morning,

In Rhode Island, there were over 7,300 people without power as of around 10:30 a.m. At the same time in Massachusetts, over 5,400 people were without electricity.

